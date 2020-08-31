Portland, OR: Vehicle Crashes into Car & Apartments in East Portland

Portland, OR (STL.News) In the area of the 13700 block of Southeast Division Street.

Two vehicles collided and one of them crashed into an apartment building and a transformer which resulted in a power outage in the area.

Three individuals have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. Updated conditions are not known at this time.

Southeast Division is closed from 135 to 140 Avenues while the investigation takes place. Preliminary information suggests speed may have been a contributing factor.

