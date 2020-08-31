Portland OR, Rocks & Other Items Thrown at Officers, Unlawful Assembly Declared at Kelly Building

Portland, OR (STL.News) After rocks, eggs, and other items were thrown at officers, several people were arrested during a protest that devolved into an unlawful assembly outside the Penumbra Kelly Building.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at about 8:30p.m., a mass gathering formed at Laurelhurst Park, Southeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Stark Street, and marched to the Kelly Building at 4735 East Burnside Street. The crowd, numbering roughly 150 people, blocked traffic as it marched.

There were several vehicles that were supporting the marchers by blocking vehicular traffic. The drivers were warned by officers to move their vehicles. When they did not, the drivers were arrested and the vehicles towed.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) issued warnings over loudspeaker advising the crowd to remain off the Kelly Building property.

Many in the group were wearing heavy protective gear, including helmets, gas masks, goggles, and external armor. Some carried shields and reflective squares. The reflective squares were used to reflect police lights back toward officers. Although officers were stationed far back in the parking lot, individuals in the crowd began throwing numerous rocks, eggs, and other items at officers. Some of the items struck police vehicles.

Over loudspeaker, PPB warned people to stop throwing projectiles. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including throwing projectiles is subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control agents.

After numerous warnings, and with more items thrown at officers, the crowd was advised that the gathering was an unlawful assembly at 10:40p.m. The crowd was directed over loudspeaker to leave the area to the west. Failure to adhere to this order may subject them to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Few, if any, people in the crowd complied with the direction.

Officers moved the crowd and made several arrests. Two separate arrestees were in possession of loaded handguns. One was illegally possessed and resulted in an additional criminal charge. Other arrestees had knives, rocks, and at least one had an expandable baton. Officers recovered homemade “spike strip” devices made from foam noodles and nails. Over the course of a couple of hours, some individuals repeatedly returned. More selective arrests were made where appropriate. By 1:30a.m., most of those gathered had left the area.

No munitions and no CS gas was deployed by Portland Police officers.

Twenty-nine people were arrested. All adults were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the listed charges:

Solo, Fnu, 30, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Womack, Kendall, 33, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree juvenile, 15, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, arrest warrant Lafond, Carson, 30, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest Donnelly, Kristopher, 26, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, federal arrest warrant Greathouse, Moriah, 27, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Saxton, Samuel, 26, of Newberg, Oregon – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Sanchez, Brandon, 23, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Taylor, Wolfgang, 19, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Early, Dana, 43, of Kelso, Washington – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Grantham, Dillan, 27, of Mammoth Lake, California – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Chierichetti, John, 24, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Walker, Katrina, 25, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Sherman, Katherine, 35, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer Cooper-Cobert, Tazi, 30, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer McIntyre, Charles, 26, of Portland — Interfering with a Peace Officer Morris, Ellayna, 36, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer Waldrop, Milton, 24, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer Winegarden, Riley, 23, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Wilson, Alexander, 26, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Lebouef, Patti, 49, of Coos Bay, Oregon – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Schott, Isaac, 22, of Salem, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Dixon, John, 27, of Portland — Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Escape in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Ballard, Carly, 34, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer Kalwitter, Linden, 33, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer McCracken, Cory, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer Bernard, Chloe, 20, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest Welburn, Jackie, 31, of Medford, Oregon – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer juvenile, 17, unknown residence – Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

PPB was assisted by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE