Portland OR: Protest Complicates Police Response to Assault Calls

Portland, OR (STL.News) At about 7:00p.m. protesters gathered in Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks began entering Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street, blocking vehicular traffic. There was a peaceful rally and speeches. A march began around the building to the 2nd Avenue side, which is the main entrance to Central Precinct. The crowd mingled in the streets for several hours, blocking traffic on Southwest Main Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue. Participants vandalized and threw objects at the building. Other than making the area safe for employees getting in and out of the building, officers did not interact with the crowd.

Police received reports of a group committing assaults in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Streets. Police response was complicated by a hostile group, requiring additional officers to safely investigate.

At 10:27p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street. The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash. Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

By about 1:00a.m., the majority of the crowd had left the area.

No arrests were made and no CS gas was deployed.

