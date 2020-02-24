Portland OR Police Bureau: Multi-Agency Investigation Yields Firearms and Identity Theft Evidence

Portland, OR (STL.News) A multi-agency investigation led to a recent search of a home in Milwaukie, yielding guns, fake money, and identity theft evidence.

On February 20, 2020, Portland Police East Precinct Street Crimes Unit, East Neighborhood Response Team, Multnomah County Parole and Probation, and Milwaukie Police Department conducted a consent search of a suspected drug house in the 2300 block of Southeast Harrison Street in Milwaukie. During the search, officers seized two guns, a M4 Carbine rifle with seven fully loaded magazines and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver. The officers also seized counterfeit United States currency along with equipment to make counterfeit money and fake identification.

Multiple people were detained and charges are pending that include Aggravated Identity Theft, Fraud, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Suspect names are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.