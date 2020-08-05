Portland: Mass Gathering Outside of Portland Police Association Office, Shots Fired

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 4, 2020, two events took place in Portland. One group downtown blocked traffic for several hours on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street. The gathering was mostly peaceful and PPB did not interact with the crowd.

Around 8 p.m., a separate group began to gather at Peninsula Park on the 700 block of North Rosa Park Way. At 8:45 p.m., the group of a couple hundred people began marching towards the Portland Police Association Office located on the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. The group arrived outside the Portland Police Association Office around 9:45 p.m. and began blocking all lanes of traffic on North Lombard Street at North Campbell Avenue.

Shortly after the group arrived outside of the Portland Police Association office a large fire was started on North Lombard Street. Members of the group started vandalizing the Portland Police Association office with graffiti while others attempted to pull the plywood off of the doors and windows.

At 11:12 p.m., a couple members of the group began an effort to break in to the Portland Police Association office. Portland Police began making public address announcements directing the crowd to quit tampering with the Portland Police Association office. At 11:18 p.m., a truck traveling westbound on North Lombard Street was seen dragging a motorcycle through the crowd on North Lombard Street. No one was hit by the truck and the driver was cooperative when interviewed by officers. The incident is still under investigation.

By 11:37 p.m., the group had set up several barricades and fences along North Lombard Street. The group continued to tamper with the doors in an effort to break in to the Portland Police Association office and several fires were started in the streets and around the building. Due to the ongoing criminal activity, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly at 12:02 a.m. The group was advised to leave the area by dispersing to the south. Although the group was advised to leave, several stayed. As officers attempted to secure the Portland Police Association office, members of the group began throwing projectiles such as rocks and bricks striking several officers. One officer was also hit with an unknown alkaline substance.

At 12:14 a.m., several shots were heard on the 7000 block of North Mobile Avenue and upon investigation a vehicle was found struck by gunfire. At 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the parking lot of a convenient store on the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. Moments later, several shots were heard and the group began running off in different directions. Officers arrived at the location and learned no one was struck by gunfire and no one would speak to officers regarding the incident.

By 1:18 a.m., the group breeched the doors to the Portland Police Association office and entered the building. The group caused damage inside of the office and set fire to the building. Due to the ongoing serious criminal behavior a riot was declared at 1:23 a.m. The group was given time to leave the area before officers began to disperse the crowd to the south.

By 3:30 a.m. a majority of the crowd had left the area.

Several arrests were made during the event outside of the Portland Police Association office, information on arrests will be provided as it becomes available. As the crowd was dispersed some crowd control munitions were used, however, no CS gas was deployed.

