Portland Man Dakota Kurtis Means Charged with Intimidating a Federal Employee Near Hatfield Federal Courthouse

(STL.News) – Dakota Kurtis Means, 20, a resident of Portland, has been charged by criminal information with forcibly assaulting, impeding, and intimidating a federal employee near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on August 24, 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

According to court documents and information shared in court, at approximately 5:30am on August 24, 2020, an employee was walking to work at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse when Means allegedly began following the employee, yelling obscenities. Means was carrying a black colored paintball rifle and yelled “it’s a paintball gun now, but it’s going to be an AR later,” seemingly referring to an AR-15 assault rifle. Means was arrested a short time later near the courthouse by U.S. Marshals Service deputies.

Means made his initial appearance in federal court on August 24, 2020 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered released to a residential re-entry center pending a one-day jury trial scheduled to begin on October 27, 2020.

Forcibly assaulting, impeding, and intimidating a federal employee while engaged in or on account of the performance of their official duties, a Class A misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal information is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

