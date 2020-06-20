Portland: Homicide Victim Identified as DeAnnzello McDonald

Portland, OR (STL.News) PPB Investigators continue to look into the death that happened on June 11, 2020.

The deceased has been identified as DeAnnzello McDonald, born 09-25-91. Family has been notified. No photograph is available at this time.

Homicide Detectives are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on this case.

The manner and cause of death were determined to be homicide by gunshot wound.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov

ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW

Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct officers have responded to the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue on reports of shots fired. A deceased individual was found at the scene. Officers have secured the scene and investigators are responding.

The PIO is not responding to the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call 503-823-3333

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

