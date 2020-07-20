Portland, Deceased Occupants of Vehicle Identified as Camile Minoo Bailey & Udell Peterson

Portland, OR (STL.News) The people who died in this crash have been identified as 34 year old Camile Minoo Bailey and 13 year old Udell Peterson.

This is the 24th call-out for the Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team and the 23rd and 24th traffic fatalities for 2020. Anyone witnessed this crash is asked to call Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at approximately 6:04 pm, North Precinct Officers responded to the 3700 block of Northeast Lombard Street on reports of an injury accident. Responding Officers learned a vehicle which was traveling westbound Northeast Lombard Street from Northeast 60th Avenue at a high rate of speed lost control. The vehicle crossed over oncoming traffic before colliding with an unoccupied parked truck and fifth wheel trailer on the south side of Northeast Lombard Street. This action started a fire, killing both driver and passenger.

The Major Crash Team is responding to assist in this fatal traffic crash investigation.

No additional information is available at this time. The PIO is not responding to the scene.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE