Portland: Child Sarah Bulbuk Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle Driven by Family Member

Portland, OR (STL.News) A female toddler was struck and killed during a tragic incident on Thursday. A family member of the child was driving the vehicle that struck her near their residence.

Despite emergency life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased. Volunteers with the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) and a PPB Chaplain responded to provide emotional support to the family members who were understandably distraught.

There were no indications of impairment of the driver and he cooperated with the investigators.

The child was identified as Sarah Bulbuk, born 01/19/19. Family members have been notified.

The Major Crash Team responded and led the investigation, which is on-going. This is the 27th Major Crash team call out and the 27th fatality of 2020.

