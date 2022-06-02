Port St. Joe: Roderick Robinson Sentenced To Distribute Meth

Port St. Joe Man, Roderick L. Robinson Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Roderick L. Robinson, 55, of Port St. Joe, Florida, also known as “Raggedy” and “Rags,” was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

“Those who repeatedly commit serious crimes are deserving of significant prison sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities. Moreover, this sentence should serve as a strong deterrent to those who would distribute drugs in North Florida.”

Robinson pled guilty to conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Court documents show that Robinson was responsible for distributing at least 180 ounces (5.1 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

“DEA’s top priority is to protect our Florida communities from individuals like Mr. Robinson who threaten the health and safety of our citizens with their illegal actions,” said Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “DEA remains committed to our partnerships with the law enforcement community in northern Florida to bring these drug trafficking organizations to justice and keep our communities safe.”

Robinson had an extensive criminal history which included eight prior convictions for sale of cocaine and a 1994 conviction for attempted second degree murder with a hate crime enhancement for which Robinson had previously served over 15 years in state prison.

Following Robinson’s 168-month sentence, he will be on federal supervised release for 10 years. This sentence was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today