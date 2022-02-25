Popular Home Tech Trends

(STL.News) This is the year for home tech. With so many owners choosing to remain in their homes rather than risk the price volatility of an uncertain real estate market, many are investing in tech upgrades like extensive solar panel arrays, residential elevators, remote camera access, high-end smart locks, doorbell cams, motion-sensitive spotlights, and more. The good news is that most of the top technological add-ons don’t cost a fortune, and many are either portable or add to the resale value of your property.

There are industry fads, to be sure, but several critical high-tech projects tend to reappear on favorites lists year after year. Anything related to home safety is always a big seller, as are private elevators and other projects that enhance the beauty of any home. Here are several ideas to get your creative juices flowing. If you’re searching for a tech upgrade and aren’t sure what is best for your house, consider the following.

Passive Solar Panels

Solar energy solutions for residential homes have been around for decades. However, in the past few years, scientific advances in storage and energy conversion have transformed the industry and given it a second life. Modern solar panels, located on roofs or the ground, can provide a significant amount of electricity for homeowners at a fraction of what they would have spent a decade ago. What’s hot for 2022? Homeowners are choosing small arrays of between 16 and 32 panels and placing them on a section of the roof or backyard ground that receives the most sunlight.

Elevators

Now that home elevator solutions are becoming more common, and owners are discovering the multiple benefits of installing one. Besides the obvious elegance factor, elevators make homes much safer places. When there’s no need to traverse staircases on a daily basis, the risk of getting injured in a fall is a non-issue. This point is particularly relevant for older adults who prefer to avoid stair climbing whenever they can. In addition to adding a classy ambiance to the living space and making it much safer, elevators have the potential to vastly add to a home’s potential resale value. This factor often comes into play in neighborhoods where the typical buyers are over 60 years of age and are willing to pay more for a house that has its own elevator.

Smart Locks, Doorbell Cameras, and Remote Cams

All-around smart locks have come down in price to the level that sales are finally taking off. The trend is true for homes of all sizes and price points because smart locks get the job done, last a long time, and don’t cost a fortune to install. Likewise, doorbell cameras add another layer of security. Some owners place cameras throughout their home so they can view the interior anytime from any location. Since these devices are often operated through the home’s Wi-Fi and can be accessed remotely, computer security and best practices are crucial so that hackers cannot access the cameras that provide a direct view into your home, for example.

Motion-Sensitive Perimeter Lights

One of the lowest-cost ways to enhance the protection of any property is to add motion-sensitive perimeter lights. Consider using very bright bulbs and positioning them high above the ground so no one can tamper with them. Intruders despise spotlights, so if you install motion-activated spots all over your property, you’ll sleep better every night.