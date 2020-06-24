Poplarville Man Nakia Trotter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Nakia Trotter, 45, of Poplarville, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Trotter was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

On November 28, 2018, Trotter sole 447.9 grams of methamphetamine to an individual at a grocery store in Hattiesburg. Trotter was indicted on July 24, 2019 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pled guilty before Judge Starrett on February 5, 2020.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.

