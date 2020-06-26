Pompeo’s Participation in The German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo participated today in The German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum in a conversation with Bojan Pancevski of The Wall Street Journal. Secretary Pompeo welcomed the opportunity to address a global audience through this influential international forum on Transatlantic relations on the need for the United States and Europe to address together the challenges posed by the PRC. The Secretary announced the United States and the European Union will launch a U.S.-EU dialogue on the PRC, which was discussed during an engagement with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell. Secretary Pompeo discussed the importance of the Transatlantic relationship and the need to reform multilateral institutions, in addition to taking questions.

