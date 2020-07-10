Pompeo’s Call with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs & Defense Coveney

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney today. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Ireland on its successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and affirmed our commitment to working with Ireland’s new government. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Coveney emphasized the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Irish relationship to advance shared goals of prosperity, security, and Transatlantic trade and cooperation.

