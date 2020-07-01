Pompeo On The Occasion of Somalia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the Government and people of Somalia as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Somalia have maintained close and friendly relations since your nation’s inception. As Somalis around the world celebrate on July 1, the United States reaffirms its commitment to helping your nation achieve its goals of peace, security, and economic prosperity. Somalia’s continued progress towards democracy will strengthen its future growth and stability.

We wish the people of Somalia good health and success as you commemorate your National Day.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE