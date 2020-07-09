Pompeo On Occasion of Argentina’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend heartfelt congratulations on Argentina’s 204 years of independence.

Although celebrations may differ this year due to the COVID pandemic, the partnership the United States and Argentina have forged remains strong. We look forward to continuing to strengthen the bond that our two countries enjoy based on common values including democracy and human rights, our deep economic ties, and regular people-to-people exchanges.

We support Argentina’s continued global and regional engagement on economic development, democracy promotion, and the public health challenges that we are all currently facing.

I send my warmest wishes to Argentines all over the world as you celebrate your independence this July 9.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE