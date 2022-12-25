Polygon (MATIC) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Polygon (MATIC) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Distributed Software Platform has fallen 1.39% to $0.78853491.

InvestorsObserver gives Polygon a moderate volatility rank of 39, placing it in the bottom 39% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

MATIC’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Polygon price is trading above resistance. With support at $0.781363430734861 and resistance at $0.787364307161558. This leaves Polygon out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

