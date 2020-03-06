Polson woman Brook Nicole Deneault sentenced in meth conspiracy case

(STL.News) – A Polson woman who admitted distributing methamphetamine in 2019 was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Brook Nicole Deneault, 27, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The prosecution said evidence would show that in June 2019, the Polson Police Department made a traffic stop of a vehicle Deneault was driving. In a search of the vehicle, officers found meth, currency, a drug ledger and paraphernalia. A few days later, the Ronan Police Department made a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Deneault was a passenger. In a search of that vehicle, officers found meth in Deneault’s personal possessions. Deneault admitted that the drugs found in the vehicle were hers and that she distributed meth between April and July of 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

