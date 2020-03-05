PollyEx Named To HousingWire’s Mortgage Tech 100

SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News) – March 5, 2020 – PollyEx™ Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, was named a HousingWire Tech100 award winner. The award identifies innovative technology providers that solve problems facing mortgage lenders. The award recognized PollyEx’s loan settlement system (LSS), which is designed to help lenders increase their gain on sale execution and streamline capital market functions through best in class process automation and business intelligence reporting.

“We are honored to be named to HousingWire’s TECH100™,” said Adam Carmel, PollyEx’s Founder and CEO. “Being on this exclusive list reaffirms that our solutions are positively impacting the mortgage industry as we continue to reimagine the capital markets ecosystem and provide our growing customer base a modern platform that is unique to the industry.”

“This year’s TECH100™ winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

About PollyEx:

PollyEx (www.pollyex.com) is a leading provider of mortgage capital markets software. Through its data-driven loan trading exchange and pricing engine, PollyEx increases gain on sale execution and provides actionable data analytics for its customers. PollyCore, PollyEx’s platform of APIs, connects and enriches data from multiple sources to increase efficiency and transparency in trading. PollyEx has re-imagined the mortgage capital markets, and continues to innovate, to meaningfully increase revenue and lower expenses for its customers through automation. PollyEx is based in San Francisco, California.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.