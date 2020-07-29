Polk County Woman Thu Huong Claims $350,000 Jackpot From Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Thu Huong Vo, 51, of Lake Wales, claimed the $350,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on June 2, 2020, after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Vo chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $306,764.10. She purchased her jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 23965 U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

