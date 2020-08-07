Polk County Woman Lucina Gaona Claims $1 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Lucina Gaona, 49, of Fort Meade, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Gaona purchased her winning ticket from Mac’s Discount Beverage located at 822 North Charleston Avenue in Fort Meade. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

