Polk County Man Daniel John Ferrer, Previously Convicted For Domestic Violence, Pleads Guilty To Making False Statement In Attempt To Acquire A Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces that Daniel John Ferrer (29, Davenport) has pleaded guilty to making a false statement while attempting to purchase a firearm. Ferrer faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, Ferrer had previously been convicted of domestic violence battery and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law. Ferrer subsequently pawned three firearms at a pawnshop. When he attempted to repurchase one of those firearms, he was required to complete paperwork related to his criminal history. Ferrer falsely stated that he had never been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Colin P. McDonell.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

