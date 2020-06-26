Polk County Man Antonie Latimore Sentenced To More Than Ten Years For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has sentenced Antonie Latimore (36, Winter Haven) to 10 years and 10 months years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine base. Latimore had pleaded guilty on March 6, 2020.

According to court documents, the FBI received information that Latimore and others were distributing narcotics in Polk County. Between March 2 and July 20, 2019, Latimore sold crack cocaine to a confidential source multiple times. Latimore also negotiated to sell methamphetamine to the confidential source.

On August 10, 2019, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Latimore for driving with a suspended license and found crack cocaine and other drugs in his car.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Sinacore.

