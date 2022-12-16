Polish net inflation at 11.4% y/y in November, above forecast – central bank

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction site with a demolished building is seen near skyscrapers in the centre of Warsaw, Poland October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) – The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for November, published by the central bank on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November net inflation – excluding food and energy prices – year-on-year of 11.3%. (% y/y) November October 2022 2022 net CPI excl. food and energy 11.4 11.0 CPI excluding controlled prices 18.1 18.7 excluding the most volatile prices 15.0 14.4

15 pct trimmed mean 14.5 14.3 CPI 17.5 17.9