WARSAW (Reuters) – Inflation in Poland may return to the target range of 1.5-2.5% in 2025, according to the latest economic forecasts from the central bank published on Wednesday. According to the bank’s forcasts, inflation will be in a range of 2.1-4.9% in 2025.