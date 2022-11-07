Policybazaar parent PB Fintech reports Rs 186.6 crore in losses

PB Fintech, the parent entity of insurance platform Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar, reported consolidated losses of Rs 186.6 crore in the July-September quarter, narrowing from a loss of Rs 204.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Total revenue for the group grew to Rs 633.8 crore in the period, from Rs 552.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30. Operating revenue grew to Rs 573 crore.

Losses on a half-yearly basis, however, widened to Rs 391 crore, more than 24% higher than the Rs 315.2 crore loss in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue for the half-year more than doubled to Rs 1,186.5 crore from Rs 558.2 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

Insurance premium in the three-month period ending September, stood at Rs 2,545 crore, up 79% year-on-year (yoy), with credit disbursals growing to Rs 2,922 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

“We are at an annual run rate of insurance premium of over Rs 10,000+ crore … Our consistent efforts to improve customer service and claims support are paying off with multiple heartening customer messages and is reflected by a CSAT (customer satisfaction score) of 86%,” the firm said.

Shares closed 2.6% higher at Rs 386.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

Last month, PB Fintech executive chairman and chief executive

YashishDahiya told ET that the company was on track to profitability and was set to record a profit after tax in FY24.

He said revenue would increase by about five times this fiscal year to around Rs 2,000-2,400 crore, higher than the industry growth rate.

