Police Seek Public’s help in Locating Missing Teen, Jamal Armiya Mills

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Burtonsville teenager.

Jamal Armiya Mills, age 16, was last seen on June 27, around 6 am as he was leaving his residence in the 3800 block of Berleigh Court in Burtonsville. Family believes he may be frequenting the Grosvenor Lane area in Bethesda. Mills may be in the company of Saniya Speer who is also considered missing.

Mills is described as a black male, approximately 5’5 in height and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Mills’ welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Jamal Armiya Mills whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE