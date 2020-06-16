Police Officer Shot and Wounded by Alexander Eugene Jeffery in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (STL.News) Early this morning, officers with the Northeast Regional Command Center responded to 8951 Comet St in reference to an unknown problem. A 911 Operator received a call from a female who asked for help, then hung up. Responding officers were met with a hail of gunfire through the front door of the residence as they attempted to make contact. The officers began to retreat and take cover, however, a 1 –year veteran officer was struck and suffered a bullet wound to the lower leg. He also sustained injuries to his forearm and ear. 29 –year old Alexander Eugene Jeffery continued to fire rounds at the officers, as well as an offduty officer, through the front window of the residence. No return shots were fired by Police. Jeffery surrendered to officers a short time later and was charged with 2 –counts Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and 1 –count Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jeffery was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $125,000. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

