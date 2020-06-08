Police Make Arrest of Joseph Yi in Fatal Stabbing in Sacramento CA

Sacramento, CA (STL.News)

On June 6, 2020, Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives arrested 26-year-old Joseph Yi for the fatal stabbing of a man who was found in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and 26th Avenue. Detectives worked quickly and were able to identify Yi as the sole suspect in this case.

On June 4, 2020, at approximately 5:46 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and 26th Avenue regarding a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had sustained a life-threatening-stab wound. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to render medical aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Homicide Detectives worked closely with CSI and the community to solve this crime. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

