Police: 1,800 officers recruited under Boris Johnson scheme ‘have resigned’

More than 1,800 police officers recruited under Boris Johnson’s manifesto pledge to increase numbers have reportedly already resigned.Johnson had promised to add 20,000 police officers to forces in England and Wales by March 2023 in an attempt to address the austerity cuts introduced by his Conservative predecessors.With just three months to go before the deadline, more than 15,000 officers have been recruited, according to the government.However, following a freedom of information request, the i newspaper found that at least 1,837 of officers who joined under the scheme have already quit.The newspaper suggested the figure could be much higher, as 19 of the 43 forces in England and Wales – including the largest force, the Metropolitan police – did not provide data.The forces with the highest number of recruits who have resigned include Greater Manchester police (206), West Midlands police (173), Thames Valley police (160), Surrey police (129) and Hampshire constabulary (124).In publicly available data, the Met has lost at least 2,123 officers to voluntary resignation between 2019 and 2022. However, this figure includes all officers, not just those recruited under Johnson’s police uplift programme (PUP).Sarah Charman, professor of criminology at the University of Portsmouth, is leading a research project looking at what is behind the high number of police leavers.She interviewed 62 people who have resigned since 2021. Of these, 11 were officers with two years’ service or less and one lasted just six months in the job.Charman told the paper that several of the new recruits mentioned the “pressure” of university work alongside training and a full-time job.“Some found it rushed, some mentioned the attitude of tutors,” she said. “The ones that came out quite quickly talked about it not being the job that they thought it was going to be. They found it too challenging trying to study and do the job at the same time.”One police training supervisor previously told the Times they are seeing students who cannot pass a fitness test, get anxious talking to the public and “literally run away” from physical violence.The PUP policy has cost £3.6bn since 2019, according to the National Audit Office, and is projected to cost £18.5bn over the next 10 years.A Home Office spokesperson said: “Policing is a career like no other and now more than ever we need dedicated and talented officers to keep communities safe and cut crime. “The overwhelming majority of new recruits recently surveyed report positive job satisfaction and want to remain officers for the rest of their working lives.“The Police Uplift Programme is on track, with 15,343 additional officers already recruited, ensuring police have the support and training they need to bear down on crime.”