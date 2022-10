© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at a Kon-Plast factory in Stare Miasto near Konin, Poland, January 13, 2020. Picture taken January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alan Charlish



(Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in September compared with revised 5.2% in August, statistics office data showed on Tuesday, above analysts’ expectations of 4.8%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 801,700 last month.