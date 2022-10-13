PointPay, the Blockchain-Based Platform, Launches Solutions to Navigate the Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence – AccessWire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / PointPay, the Blockchain-Based Platform, has Launched Solutions to Navigate the Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence. The third quarter of 2022 has been marked by economic turmoil and volatility. The euro has struggled to regain its value since it lost parity against the dollar. Bitcoin continues to suffer for direction as it is buffeted by central bank interest rate increases aimed at rising inflation and a wave of bankruptcies experienced by the crypto industry. Nevertheless, PointPay has weathered the market ups and downs to provide high-quality services to its users.

In the third half of 2022, PointPay’s team worked hard to expand its product range, launching new solutions such as the P2P platform. Furthermore, the project implemented a discount on fees for PXP token holders to reward loyal customers. Now, users can save up to 35% when using the Classic or Advanced versions of our exchanges.

The company’s recent report states that in Q3 2022, the company incorporated the dependence of interest rates on LTV. PointPay now offers cryptocurrency loans starting from 0.012% per day. This is one of the lowest rates among competitors, and there are no commissions when taking out or repaying a loan.

PointPay has ambitious plans for the end of the year: to develop a complete set of cryptocurrency solutions for users worldwide.

“By expanding our product portfolio and enhancing our existing services, we intend to become the industry leader with the broadest range of cryptocurrency products in one place” said PointPay CEO Vladimir Kardapoltsev.

Furthermore, the company has plans to integrate ACH payments into its platform in Q4 2022. This would allow users to buy and sell crypto with one of the most popular payment methods worldwide.

About PointPay

PointPay is a cryptocurrency banking platform that was established in 2018. The company serves over 1 million active users worldwide, providing the broadest range of crypto banking services to individuals with Internet access. PointPay’s ecosystem includes a blockchain-based bank, an exchange platform, a crypto wallet, a payment system, Launchboard, Escrow, HR Talent, and P2P platforms.

In 2022, PointPay’s was authorised as an Operator of deposit virtual currency funds / Virtual currency exchange operator in Lithuania. Therefore, the company is legally able to offer cryptocurrency exchange services (crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto transactions, crypto exchange, and other services) for users all over Europe and around the globe.

