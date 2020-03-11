Point Pleasant Man Carl Chianese Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Selling Crystal Methamphetamine And Pills Containing Heroin And Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A Point Pleasant, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for distributing approximately 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin or fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Carl Chianese, 80, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He also admitted a violation of his supervised release by committing the drug trafficking offense while on court supervision for two earlier federal drug trafficking cases that involved the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Chianese, along with conspirator Joseph Servidio, distributed pills that contained heroin or fentanyl. Chianese and Servidio were also involved in the distribution of multiple ounce quantities of crystal methamphetamine. They sold the pills and crystal methamphetamine on multiple occasions to an FBI undercover agent in exchange for cash payments. According to law enforcement sources, Servidio is a member of La Cosa Nostra. These drug transactions included the sale of 300 pills containing heroin, which were sold to the FBI agent at a Garden State Parkway rest stop on Dec. 23, 2016. In total, Chianese was responsible for the distribution of over 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and approximately 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Chianese was arrested by FBI agents at his residence on March 14, 2018. During a search of his residence by the agents, the agents recovered a .38 caliber revolver, a magazine for a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and over $25,000 in cash. Chianese agreed to the forfeiture of the firearm and cash, which was ordered by the court as part of the sentence imposed.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Chianese to three years of supervised release.

Servidio pleaded guilty June 17, 2019, to his role in the conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Kugler on March 26, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. He also thanked the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Camden Office.

