POA Network (POA) Rises 404.11%, Outperforms the Crypto Market … – InvestorsObserver

POA Network (POA) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the Distributed Software Platform has advanced 404.11% to $0.01464761917.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives POA Network a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

POA’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.POA Network price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00288074277858698 and resistance at $0.00294999802071118. This positions POA Network out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

