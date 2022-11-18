PMS & AIF assets set to expand rapidly, AUM to grow from Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore in 3 years: PMS Bazaar

PMS Bazaar on Friday said that on back of markets touching new highs, PMS & AIF assets are set to expand rapidly. It said that the current asset size of Rs 12 lakhs crore would grow to Rs 30 lakhs crore, or by 2.5 times in the next three years at the current growth rates.

Data as of June and October 2022 shows that AIFs witnessed a staggering growth of 42.5% YoY, with assets growing to Rs 6.94 lakh crore (from Rs 4.87 lakh crore) across all three categories. The total size of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in India witnessed a healthy rise of 23.2% year-on-year (YoY), with assets growing to Rs 4.89 lakh crore from Rs 3.97 lakh crore.

With the faster pace of Indian economic development (reaching the GDP mark of $3 trillion in 2021, back from $1 trillion in 2007), the range of investable asset classes is getting wider, which looks attractive and opportunistic to the eyes of fund managers and investors, said PMS Bazaar.

“With new-age alternates, excellent disclosures, a supportive regulatory environment and robust returns from newer investment avenues, the stage is set for the prosperous to take their wealth to the next level as India marches towards becoming a $5 trillion economy,” said Daniel G M Founder – Director PMS Bazaar.

“In line with the growth of wealth, the Alternates space has been evolving rapidly to meet the requirements of the burgeoning UHNI segment. One can understand the potential of this industry if one just looks back at China in 2007, which was at a similar stage of evolution in terms of the financial landscape,” Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates, said.

At the very least, the industry has the potential to grow 3x in the next five years, in line with the growing aspirations of a wealthy India. While global alternate products are a good reference point, I believe that the Indian alternates industry will build its ecosystem interfacing with regulators through strong industry associations,” he added.

