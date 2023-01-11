PMQs watch LIVE: Rishi Sunak reveals he is registered with NHS GP – but went private ‘in the past’



It comes as up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales went on strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.NHS England has told patients to continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies but to use 111, GPs and pharmacies for non-urgent needs.Some 14 health unions, representing more than a million NHS staff, said they will not submit evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round "while the current industrial disputes remain unresolved".

1673439262PM quizzed on cancer patient supportSir Keir Starmer asked when cancer patients will get the certainty of “quick care that they had under Labour”. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed Labour has “absolutely no understanding of the situation”. He said there are “record levels” of cancer treatment. He said: “What’s terrifying is…people not knowing whether they call 999 if they will get the treatment they need.” 1673439063Sunak claims to tackle NHS wait timesWhen quizzed on lengthy NHS wait times by Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak said he has eliminated two-year wait times last year, and the Government is on track to eliminate those waiting 52 weeks by next spring through “record funding” and more surgical hubs. 1673438936New strikes Bill ‘shouldn’t be controversial’The Prime Minister was asked why patients “always wait longer” under Tory leadership by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Rishi Sunak said the minimum safety legislation, proposed by the Government in response to recent strikes, is a “simple proposition” and “it’s important to balance strikes with people’s access to life-saving treatment”. Mr Sunak said the Bill “shouldn’t be controversial” and pointed to similair legislation in France and Spain. 1673438762PM ‘registered with NHS GP’Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is registered with an NHS GP but has used “independent healthcare” in the past, as PMQs gets underway for the first time this year. No NHS dentists in Doncaster are waiting months for an appointment, how long he had to wait for last NHS dentist appointmentWhen asked about how the long Prime Minister had to wait for his last NHS dentist appointment, Mr Sunak replied by saying there are more NHS dentists across the UK with more funding to get the treatment.