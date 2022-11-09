PMQs: Sunak quizzed on access to NHS services and his wealth

Rishi Sunak said the government had put record funding into the NHS to help with backlogs after he was challenged over current NHS services. Labour MP Karl Turner had asked him if he, or members of his household, became ill would he endure lengthy waiting times to see be seen, or pay to see someone privately “there and then.”Mr Sunak responded by saying Mr Turner was right to highlight the issue of people waiting unacceptably long times for treatment.”I want to make sure everyone gets the care they need and we will continue to invest in more doctors, more nurses and community scans to deliver exactly that,” the prime minister said.Live: Sunak pressed on Gavin Williamson resignation at PMQs