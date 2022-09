Liz Truss faced questions about the fallout from her government’s mini-budget and what it means to voters around the UK.

The prime minister was talking to BBC teams from the nations and English regions ahead of her party conference next week.

She spoke to West Midlands political editor Elizabeth Glinka, Points West presenter David Garston, Look East Cambridge presenter Janine Machin, Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell and Look North Hull political editor Tim Iredale.

