Plutus Wealth Management adds stake in RateGain Technologies

Plutus Wealth Management has bought 10.5 lakh shares in RateGain Technologies at an average traded price of Rs 281.16. This is a discount of 4% compared to the previous close of Rs 291.9 apiece on the NSE.

Plutus Wealth Management as of September-end held 4.39% stake in the company.

Listed last year in December, the stock of RateGain Travel has yielded negative returns of over 23%.

RateGain with a market capitalization of around Rs 3,100 crore was founded in 2004. The company is a provider of SaaS solutions and one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions and price points for travel and hospitality.

It works in more than 100 countries with its 2,200+ customers—including 8 Fortune500 companies, 23 out of top 30 hotel chains, 25 out of top 30 OTAs, top 10 car rentals, and some of the largest travel management companies, cruise lines, and airlines.

