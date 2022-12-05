Play-to-Earn Crypto Game Set to Disrupt Gaming Market – How to Buy Early? – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.RIA is a star in blockchain gaming, with its fundamentals looking incredibly attractive. As the asset’s presale nears its end, here’s how new investors can purchase it.Calvaria – Crypto Gaming’s Next Disruptor RIA is the native token for Calvaria. The game, which is already in development, provides a proper mix of the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while also employing the play-to-earn (P2E) model to ensure that players can easily earn profits. In Calvaria, players are transported to a metaverse environment where they can purchase NFT trading cards. These cards represent specific characters, all of which have unique traits and characteristics. The game’s objective is for users to use these trading cards to build decks and battle other players in the virtual world.All NFTs available in Calvaria can be sold via the platform’s in-app marketplace. However, the game also has integrations with external NFT marketplaces like Rarible and OpenSea, where players can buy and sell these NFTs entirely. There are two tokens in the Calvaria ecosystem: eRIA and RIA. RIA is obtained through the Calvaria presale, while eRIA is awarded to players when they win battles.Calvaria allows players to access different arenas where they can stage their battles to win the platform’s eRIA token. Playing the game is one of many ways to earn via Calvaria. The game’s developers also organize different initiatives and competitions where players can earn directly.What Makes This Game Special? Calvaria’s developers have done their research on this game. They uncovered some factors contributing to a game’s success and readily implemented them into its system.The fact that Calvaria is free to play is the most important. Calvaria, unlike other games, does not require players to purchase NFTs or make any other financial commitment. Instead, users will receive free NFTs when they sign up and can sell them immediately.While the game has a paid version, its free-to-play model makes it attractive to new players. Calvaria is also attractive because it is available on all platforms, regardless of location or device choice.The RIA TokenCalvaria’s major token, RIA, powers everything the platform does. The token facilitates NFT sales and purchases in Cavaria’s in-app marketplace. It can also be exchanged for eRIA if players want to cash out their winnings directly. Beyond all of this, RIA is also highly valuable. The crypto asset is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin, so investors get to stake it for additional gains. Also, staking RIA allows any holder to participate in governance via Calvaria’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). How to Buy RIACurrently, RIA is available on presale. The crypto asset has so far raised over $2.23 million and is in the final stage of its presale. Interested in purchasing this new coin? Follow these steps:

Download a Wallet RIA is only available on Cavaria’s website for now. So, investors don’t need a custodial wallet to purchase it. Since RIA is an ERC-20 token, we recommend downloading the MetaMask wallet. Buy Crypto The next step will be to buy Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT) to fund the RIA purchase. These assets are available on many reputable exchanges and can be purchased via Calvaria’s website. Connect Your Wallet Once the purchase is complete, go to Calvaria’s website and click on the “Connect Wallet” button. Follow the on-screen prompts, select the right wallet, then connect. Buy RIA After connecting the wallet, go ahead to complete the RIA purchase. Buy RIA on Presale Now