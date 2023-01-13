Politics

Plastic plates, cutlery and food containers to be axed from October

January 13, 2023
Hattie Francis

PLASTIC plates, cutlery and food containers will be axed from October.

It will apply to take-aways but not those used in shelf-ready pre-packaged food.

Plastic plates, cutlery and food containers will soon be axed

Single-use balloon sticks, bowls and trays will also be outlawed.

Wet wipes, tobacco filters and plastic sachets could be next.

Britain uses 2.7billion items of single-use cutlery a year.

Just ten per cent are recycled.

Minister Thérèse Coffey said the bans “continue work to protect the environment”.

She added: “We all know the absolutely devastating impacts that plastic can have on our environment and wildlife.

“We have listened to the public and these new single-use plastics bans will continue our vital work to protect the environment for future generations.”

The Sun revealed news of the upcoming ban last year.