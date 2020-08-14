Plaquemines Parish Man Dale Phillips Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that on August 12, 2020, Dale Phillips, age 40, a resident of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty to an indictment, charging him with distribution of 200 grams of cocaine.

These charges stem from an investigation by both the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office into the illegal distribution of drugs in the Parish that were brought into the Parish from the Houston area. This investigation led to the Indictment of Paul Metz, Eugene Rudolph, Elbert Childs, Zyeta Rudolph, Yrian Devoure, and Dale Phillips back in May 2019 under case number 19-087 “H”.

Based on his guilty plea, PHILLIPS will face a sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, not more than $1,000,000.00 in fines, three years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00. The other defendants are scheduled to stand trial on October 13, 2020. PHILLIPS is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.), the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Maurice Landrieu is in charge of the prosecution.

