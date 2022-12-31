Plans to test UK arrivals from China for Covid sparks row in Cabinet amid infection surge

A CABINET row exploded over plans to test arrivals to the UK from China as its Covid infections rise.

PM Rishi Sunak over-ruled several “anxious” ministers who were uncomfortable about it.

4Rishi Sunak over-ruled several ‘anxious’ ministers who were uncomfortable with plans to test arrivals from ChinaCredit: Getty

4Cases of Covid have been rising in China, which as led to the reintroduction of lockdownsCredit: AFP

Hong Kong arrivals could have face similar measures when its land border to mainland China reopens next week.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper was among those sceptical of testing while others warned it could “fuel anxiety” about the virus.

Others told the PM it was important “not to allow the public to lose confidence” in the way Britain has overcome covid.

One MP called the move “entirely political and not medical”.

Sources said Mr Harper only agreed after hearing “incredibly persuasive” arguments for it.

Tests will begin from January 5, three days before Beijing reopens its border to the world.

4Hong Kong arrivals could have face similar measures when its land border to mainland China reopens next weekCredit: AFP

4Tests will begin from January 5, three days before Beijing reopens its borders to the worldCredit: Getty

One minister said: “It was a classic case of an issue between Christmas and New Year not being dealt with.

“When the PM and others kicked the machine, it responded as it should, and a sensible outcome reached.”