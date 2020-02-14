planetRE Announces Consumer App with Lifestyle Property Search and Transactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. (STL.News) – planetRE, the nation’s leading enterprise cloud vendor for online real estate, announced a high performance consumer app allowing consumers to collaborate with their real estate agents on the entire deal flow cycle.

Starting with Lifestyle property search, property alert notifications, school & neighborhood data, the digital experience is now augmented to a new level with contract management, E-signatures, deal status all under one app login. Clients can make transaction archive and stay in touch with their agents long after deal closing.

Property Searches and alerts have been inadequate with low search quality resulting in frustrating trial and errors. The innovative Patent Pending Lifestyle Property Search offers precision in the search and alert process using Monthly Payments, Commute, School, Noise Tolerance and other lifestyle choices as an integral part of search. Consumers can communicate with the agent via Chat, Email, Voice with logs. Once converted to a sale, they could see real time status on loans, escrow, inspections milestones, documents and other alerts shared by agent and sign contracts with ease using build in E-signatures.

The app back end is powered by a high performance patented CRM and a transaction management database with a native SOC2 compliant E-signatures. This allows high degree of transparency between agent and the consumer. The transaction management is a multi-party collaboration system than can allow agents to bring in consumers, participating lenders, lawyers, title companies and others with role based access on the same transaction backbone.

“Consumer needs ease and precision in search and transparency in deal cycle,” said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE.” We intend to take the entire consumer experience to a whole new level with the new agent branded consumer app.”

About planetRE

planetRE is a privately held, leading cloud vendor, providing Enterprise software to the real estate industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA; its primary mission is to provide cutting edge cloud platforms to the global real estate industry in areas of Online Marketing, Transaction and Financial Management. More information about planetRE Transact can be found on www.planetre.com.

planetRE, planetRE Socialite, planetRE Transact are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.