PlaceMe opens the first official co-living building in MA

BOSTON (STL.News) – PlaceMe, Boston’s pioneer co-living company, is launching the first official co-living building in Cambridge, MA. Starting April 1, 2020, the three-story building will accommodate 26 residents, offering all the benefits of the shared living concept: no-hassle moving, fully furnished units, a prime location at accessible rents which include utilities, wifi, and cleaning of shared areas, as well as dedicated community events.

The newly renovated property is located a few steps from Kendall Square, the Mass Pike, Route 28, the Green Line Lechmere MBTA, as well as major employers like Philips, Hubspot, Biogen, Microsoft, IBM, MIT, CarGurus, and many others. PlaceMe@Gore will offer furnished private bedrooms, contemporary-modern common spaces and will feature brand new kitchens, in-unit laundry, and central heating/AC.

PlaceMe focuses on providing city newcomers with a convenient co-living offering at a price that is accessible and all-inclusive. PlaceMe members benefit from flexible lease terms (three months or longer) and enjoy an instant community and 24/7 customer support. No broker fees make this even more attractive to the budget-conscious population.

“Compared to market-rate studios in the area, a co-living space at PlaceMe typically runs at a 30% discount”, according to PlaceMe CEO Clara Arroyave. “And since utilities, cleaning and other services are included in our price, the discount grows to as much as 40% from market price, making co-living a very accessible choice for the modern workforce.”

Well established in Europe, co-living is taking hold in the United States. PlaceMe, founded and headquartered in Massachusetts currently operates co-living properties throughout Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. The concept solves common landlord problems and the needs of the increasingly mobile workforce and student population. PlaceMe rents apartments from local landlords and small developers providing stable long-term rental income and assuming the property management role.

PlaceMe@Gore is a concept in the works between PlaceMe, Inc. and Gore Street Real Estate Group, one of PlaceMe’s developer partners, to take on the benefits of co-living. “This strategic partnership with PlaceMe provides well-vetted, high-quality tenants with concierge-level management in our real estate assets, which truly services the tenant of tomorrow,” says Emmanuel Doe, LP at Gore Street Real Estate Group.

Corporations and organizations are capitalizing on PlaceMe’s successful co-living model and often enter into agreements with PlaceMe to secure accessible housing for employees, students, and research associates. It reduces the organization’s housing and relocation costs, enables them to attract top talent and solves the housing challenge for incoming talent.

Clara adds, “This new building helps cement PlaceMe as the Boston market leader in our segment. By working closely with local employers to provide accessible housing to employees, we help companies improve their talent retention: employees not only need to love working at a company but also enjoy living in the city to have a positive overall life experience”

About PlaceMe:

Launched in 2016, PlaceMe is Boston’s leading co-living company. The company provides a convenient and affordable housing solution for students and young professionals looking for a flexible term stay. PlaceMe also helps employers looking to relocate or host their employees, interns, and new hires.