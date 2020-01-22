Pizza World in Creve Coeur Receives a 100% by Saint Louis County Health Department

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Pizza World in Creve Coeur, MO, announced, with proof that they received a 100% on their routine inspection by the Saint Louis County Health Department.

Owner Danny Gabriel is on-site daily, making sure that things meet his high standards of operations.

Gabriel knows the fierce competition among pizza restaurants. Being the new owner/operator of the Creve Coeur location, he is trying to be recognized by surpassing any expectations. A clean restaurant is critical to protect customers and employees.

Outside of the 100% score for cleanliness, customer reviews are exceptionally high for a pizza restaurant. The inspection scores are competitive, with ratings given to fine dining restaurants.

Additionally, online customer reviews are critical to a restaurant’s survival in today’s environment. It is increasingly challenging to meet customer expectations due to the competitive restaurant environment. Restaurants are increasing the stakes to satisfy customers and retain their business.

Gabriel’s online customer reviews are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Star Rating with over 100 reviews

– 4.6 Star Rating with over 100 reviews Facebook – 4.6 Star Rating with 26 reviews

With a health inspection score at 100% and high customer reviews Gabriel is illustrating a high-level of ownership to satisfy customers and retain their confidence in such a competitive market.

Congratulations to Gabriel on such a high inspection rating. Everybody appreciates knowing that the food they purchase to feed their family is created in a healthy and clean environment.

You can check the inspection reports for St Louis County by CLICKING HERE.

Editor Disclosure: it is not intended to be interpreted that the Saint Louis County Health Department endorses Pizza World in Creve Coeur. Additionally, this score is good until they reinspect. Therefore, the score is subject to change without notice. This article is NOT paid content. We felt it is newsworthy to recognize the public of such an accomplishment.