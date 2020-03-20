Pizza World, Creve Coeur Offers Premium Services During Restaurant Closure Order

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Pizza World in Creve Coeur, Missouri is changing their operation to comply with local laws.

Earlier this week, St Louis County order that restaurants and bars close to the public, but is allowing carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery.

Additionally, a clean environment is more important than ever before.

Pizza World is a perfect option with 100% health inspection and a history of delivery, carry-out and curbside pickup. Their gourmet pizza’s are growing in popularity, which is the result of using the best ingredients and timely delivery.

The owner, Danny Gabriel comment, “while times are difficult and effort being illustrated around the world to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we will do our part to make feeding your family easy and affordable and providing the cleanest environment to prepare the food to protect our customers.”

Gabriel is onsite daily managing the facility to meet high expectations of customers satisfaction, illustrated by their Google 4.6-star rating and the 100% health inspection score. In the past, the high health inspection was not as important as it is now and will be in the future.

Pizza World is located at 12305 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Missouri. They offer online ordering, coupons, call in orders, carry-out and curbside pickup for your comfort, security and protection. For call in order call (314) 576-0000.