Pizza World, Creve Coeur, MO Is Just Another Restaurant to Announce Changes to Protect Customers/Staff

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Pizza World in Creve Coeur, Missouri, is just another restaurant to announce changes in business operations and procedures to help prevent customers and staff and contribute in the worldwide effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As a reminder, we have previously reported that Pizza World in Creve Coeur has received 100% of their health inspection and showed their report. With high inspection scores, they are maintaining the same procedures and have resulted in those high scores, but are enhancing them to assure additional assurance that they are doing everything possible to protect everybody.

The biggest change is curbside delivery. If you are not comfortable violating social distance, we understand and are willing to bring your order to your vehicle with protective clothing to protect you, your food and help comfort you that we are doing everything necessary to protect you.

The owner and daily manager, Danny Gabriel, is monitoring employees carefully and taking their temperatures before they are permitted to work. Any elevated temperature will result in denying the employee from working until they are either tested or return to regular temperature readings.