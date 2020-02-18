Pittsburgh Man Marvin Younger Will Spend Nearly 8 Years in Prison for Drug Case and Violating His Supervised Release Terms

(STL.News) – A resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months’ imprisonment on his convictions of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Marvin Younger, age 38.

According to information presented to the court, in 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated a wiretap investigation, primarily targeting the GBK street gang and drug trafficking in and around an area known as the Greenway Projects, located in the West End of the City of Pittsburgh. The wiretap investigation revealed that from in and around November 2017 through in and around June 2018, Marvin Younger conspired to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and on May 21, 2018, possessed with intent to distribute a quantity cocaine.

Prior to imposing sentence, Senior Judge Schwab stated that the sentence was sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing.

Senior Judge Schwab also revoked Younger’s terms of supervised release in two prior federal cases and sentenced him to 24 months’ imprisonment in each case (these will run concurrently), with the 24 months’ imprisonment for the supervised release violations to run consecutive to the 70-month sentence imposed.

Assistant United States Attorneys Tonya Sulia Goodman and Yvonne M. Saadi prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration jointly with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Robinson Township Police Department, Stowe Township Police Department, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Wilkinsburg Borough Police Department, and the McKees Rocks Police Department, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Younger.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

