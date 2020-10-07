Pittsburgh: Duquesne Man Donte Taylor Gets 22-Year Federal Prison Sentence for Fifth Drug Trafficking Conviction

(STL.News) – A resident of Duquesne, PA, has been sentenced to 22 years’ (264 months’) imprisonment and eight years of supervised release after his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge David Stewart Cercone imposed the sentence on Donte Taylor, 37, of 825 Catherine Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania who was found guilty of possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

The evidence introduced during the trial established that on May 10, 2018, Taylor was on parole for a previous drug trafficking conviction when Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole Agents arrived at his residence to conduct a home visit. Agents smelled an odor of marijuana in Taylor’s residence. Taylor’s co-defendant, Ericka Smith, provided agents and Officers with the Duquesne Police Department consent to search the residence. They searched the residence and recovered approximately 279 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, 12 grams of fentanyl, 155 grams of marijuana, $14,466, scales, and other drug trafficking materials. This was Taylor’s fifth drug trafficking conviction.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Cercone referenced Taylor’s lengthy criminal history and willingness to engage in drug trafficking despite numerous, previous drug trafficking convictions. Judge Cercone also emphasized that Taylor committed the instant offense while on parole and has never accepted any responsibility for his criminal conduct. Judge Cercone remanded Taylor to the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons.

Assistant United States Attorney and Mark V. Gurzo prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Duquesne Police Department, and Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for conducting the investigation leading to the prosecution of Taylor.

